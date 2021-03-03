A Carlisle teen sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash this morning on Indiana 58 in Sullivan County.
Layla M. Knotts, 16, was ejected from her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox after the westbound vehicle went off the road into an empty field, became airborne and rolled several times about 6:45 a.m. west of Carlisle.
Due to the severity of her injuries, Knotts was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Master Trooper Polly Blackburn investigated, and said Knotts went off the road for an unknown reason.
Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville Post will reconstruct the scene.
