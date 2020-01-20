Coal production has been idled at Carlisle Mine in Sullivan County, impacting 90 full-time employees.
Hallador Energy announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Sunrise Coal, LLC, is temporarily idling production at its Carlisle Mine causing an immediate reduction in force of its employees.
“Unfortunately, weak market conditions have resulted in an over-supply of domestic coal, which necessitates that we reduce our production,” said Larry D. Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Hallador Energy Co.
“The employees who are affected by this action are a part of the Sunrise family, and we regret the impact this will have on their families and the community. We thank them for their dedication and service," Martin said in a release.
As a result, Hallador will be shifting production to its lower cost operations at nearby Oaktown in Knox County and reducing its sales projection to 7.0 million tons for 2020.
Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute and through Sunrise Coal mines coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry.
