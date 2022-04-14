Holding the biggest scissors he'd ever seen, 4-year-old Khane Helt smiled as he eagerly helped cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of The Hope House.
Khane, his mother Jessica and sister Kamri understand how important support from a community can be to help renew a family struggling with relationships and social services interventions.
They now call foster parent Dawn Arnold part of their family.
“Community and connection must be established before recovery can begin,” said Arnold, who is leading the Hope House initiative. “Many families in the foster system don’t see a way that change can happen, but we know it can.”
With five years of personal experience as a foster parent, Arnold said she has been blessed to help children and parents on their journey to reunification. She fostered Jessica’s children until the family was reunified three years ago.
The Hope House has been developed as a space space for families in crisis to foster new relationships and community interactions for children, foster families, biological families and service providers. It features living areas, a kitchen, play spaces and visitation rooms in a home-like atmosphere.
Located at 2032 N. 13th St. in the 12 Points neighborhood, The Hope House is an outgrowth of Maryland Community Church and community partners, including the state’s Department of Child Services.
Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce were part of Thursday’s ribbon-cutting event, as were state senators Jon Ford and Michael Crider.
But it was the stories of hope that highlighted the importance of the project.
“We care about connection and relationship with each momma and daddy, and foster parent, DCS representative, service provider and therapist that comes in these walls,” said house mother Arnold.
“Families enter the DCS system for many reasons, not just substance abuse,” Arnold said. “We can change the stigma and oppressive language that’s used to cripple so many of these families.”
The house had its soft opening Jan. 10. Since then, many families have been served and volunteers trained to help connect parents with resources that can help them overcome guilt, shame and fears that are barriers to reunification of children with their families.
Dan Gisel, the 12 Points campus and local missions pastor at Maryland Community Church, is joined by his wife Bethany in the foster parenting ministry.
“It’s such a comfort to know that on visits, the family gets to be in a comforting setting,” Bethany said as she watched children playing inside The Hope House, which is adjacent to the church parking lot.
Dan Gisel said it took about six months to transform the building, which had been used for meetings and meals through the years. It is now a welcoming space.
Gisel said the church has supported foster care ministry for several years.
“Through those relationships we have had, we realize the families with DCS cases often need encouragement, love and someone to believe in them,” Gisel said. “That’s the origin of The Hope House. It’s a space where we can connect with families, support them, build them up and encourage them, to continue to help them and to build up healthy families in our community.”
Sen. Crider, R-Greenfield, serves on the Senate’s health committee and has worked with Sen. Ford, R-Terre Haute, on issues involving family challenges, mental health and addictions.
Crider commended Terre Haute for many growing social projects that help strengthen family units and help them be successful.
“Terre Haute is doing a tremendous job,” Crider said, pointing out the success of the new Recovery Cafe and other substance use disorder and behavioral health organizations.
“I have carried a bulk of the mental health and behavioral health legislation over then last 10 years in the Senate, so I’ve been very close to this conversation,” Crider said. “I would say from my perspective, Terre Haute is really become the leader in the state for some of the programs they are providing.”
Government likes to partner with community-based efforts, he said.
“I think the public-private partnership is the model that works the best. When you have community buy-in and the faith community so engaged, it really is a huge win for the community,” Crider said.
Employers and business leaders also see the value of such programs, he said, because they know that family struggles can translate into workplace struggles.
Ford has long been an advocate of foster care.
“It’s been great to have a faith-based community come together with the public sector to form something like this,” Ford said. “It’s way to help families reunify, and that’s the goal of the child welfare system – to get permanency for the child. And an environment like this that is clean and positive really allows the families to get the counseling they need.”
Jessice Rice, who works on the foster care team of DCS, said The Hope House is an example of a village taking care of its children and families.
“It’s nice to see the community come together and help meet the needs of children and families,” Rice said.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
