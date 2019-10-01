With high school graduation just months away, Terre Haute South Vigo High School senior Molly Kennedy had an opportunity Tuesday to learn more about colleges she is interested in attending as well as how to pay for her post-secondary education.
She was one of 850 students attending the 2019 Wabash Valley Career and College Fair, hosted at South Vigo.
Kennedy would like to work with individuals who have special needs, either through teaching or occupational therapy. “It’s nice to visit with colleges that I’m interested in,” including the University of Southern Indiana, she said. She asked about financial aid and opportunities for college visits.
“It’s good having someone else telling me that what I’m doing is the right pathway ... giving me a checklist of what I need to do,” Kennedy said.
The Vigo County School Corp. coordinated the event, which included representatives from 36 colleges, local union apprenticeship programs and five military branches.
The 850 students came from 11 Wabash Valley high schools in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke and Putnam counties.
Students met individually with admissions staff and union/military representatives, received tips on how to navigate the college selection process and learned more about admissions requirements and financial aid.
Fern Edwards, VCSC district counseling coach, spearheaded efforts to organize the event. For those students who participated, “We hope they are thinking more about how to prepare for the future they are dreaming of. If they aren’t dreaming of it yet, please start dreaming.”
Students need to determine their interests, what it requires, and how to “marry those things together so they can have a career they are happy with and that they’ll be able to make a living at,” she said.
The state’s new Graduation Pathways requires student to demonstrate employability skills, and part of that is choosing a path and preparing to be successful at it.
Students may change that path along the way, “but we want to help people set goals and reach them.” Graduating from high school with a plan is important, Edwards said.
The career/college fair offered opportunities for students who may not be considering a four-year college.
“I think the prediction is that everyone needs some kind of training beyond high school,” Edwards said. “Some of that might be on-the-job training and some can be through Ivy Tech, but if you can earn and learn at the same time within an apprenticeship program, what a great opportunity that is.”
She added, “I think society as a whole is embracing there’s more than one way to be successful. College is important, but is college for everyone? Maybe not right now. Is some form of training for everyone? Absolutely,” she said.
Among those talking to union apprenticeship representatives was Kaleb Rizer, a West Vigo High School student who has a strong interest in computers and technology. He’s not interested in a four-year college. He believes the union programs tend to be overlooked, even though they offer good-paying jobs.
West Vigo junior Dylan Lemon, who spoke to representatives of the U.S. Army, has an interest in cybersecurity. The military “is definitely an option,” he said.
Chloe Reed, a South Vigo senior, is interested in art education and had an opportunity to talk to representatives from Ball State University, which she is considering attending. “It’s nice to have the face-to-face interaction,” she said.
Payton Halloran, also a South Vigo senior, is interested in going to college and studying dance. The career/college fair gave her an opportunity to find out about programs available in Indiana.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
