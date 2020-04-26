As the mother of a high school senior, Shauna Pickles Atkinson recognized it’s a difficult time for students.

Because of the pandemic, they are missing out on many special activities that would have occurred the last year of their K-12 education, including proms and recognition events. Commencement ceremonies — whenever they might occur — probably won’t be quite the same.

She borrowed an idea she saw somewhere else and created the “Wabash Valley Adopt a 2020 Senior” Facebook group, in which parents can post a picture of a senior, provide a brief description as well as information about the senior’s high school activities. Then, someone else “adopts” the senior and sends cards or small gifts or some type of recognition.

“It’s just to show seniors we all care about them missing out on some major milestones in life,” Atkinson said.

“Right now, many feel down and don’t know what to look forward to.”

Among the students to be adopted is Isabella Carter, a senior at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. She’s been “adopted” by a counselor, a friend, a teacher and others. Her mom submitted her photo to the Facebook group.

Carter is grateful for the Adopt-A-Senior effort. “I was surprised to see how many people actually cared about all of us seniors,” she said. “It’s important because each student has their own story, and everyone who is in this group gets to see that.”

In high school, she’s in a health careers program to be a certified nursing assistant and plans to attend Ivy Tech in the fall and major in nursing.

“Senior year is supposed to be about enjoying the last year of high school and enjoying all the fun activities like senior prank, senior skip day and prom and homecoming. That’s kind of been taken away,” Carter said. After so much anticipation, it’s disappointing not to have those activities to look forward to.

The Facebook group helps 2020 seniors support each other “because we are all going through it,” Carter said. “It’s been great to see everyone’s smiles.”

According to Atkinson, for safety reasons, private information, such as phone numbers or addresses, are to be shared by private message and not posted.

Atkinson started the group, titled “Seniors 2020, the One Where we were Quarantined,” April 10 and soon afterward it already had more than 7,000 members. It’s a private group and originally, people were invited or they must ask to join.

The goal is “help spread a little cheer to seniors. To them, this is a devastating time to have everything taken from them,” Atkinson said. Others are assisting her with the site as administrators or moderators.

Her son, Alex Atkinson, a Riverton-Parke High School senior, had no idea of her project or that she had put him up for “adoption” until he received his first gift.

The focus is on high school graduates, although some have asked to include college graduates, eighth-graders moving on to high school and kindergarten students about to graduate to first grade.

Atkinson said she and other administrators/moderators monitor for safety issues, but she encourages anyone participating to be careful and use common sense. “We’re trying to screen as best we can,” she said. “I try to read every post.”

Also, no one on the site should be asking for money, she said.

There have been a “few small issues. I definitely have to remind people don’t put addresses or phone numbers on the page — do private messaging.”

In some cases, “I’ve had to remove or block someone because they won’t give information or they provide information that is not correct,” she said.

Most who “adopt” a student know the senior or the senior’s family.

Atkinson asks that each senior be posted only one time, and the goal is to get each senior adopted at least once.

The response and generosity shown by the community in adopting the seniors “has been amazing,” Atkinson said. “In this time, of uncertainty ... it’s something to give them a little cheer, make them smile and let them know everyone is thinking about them.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.