Nearly two dozen people have written the Terre Haute City Council asking them to use more local income tax revenue on preventative care and rehabilitation and less on “punitive policing.”

Much like its effort before a Vigo County Council meeting earlier this week, members of The Reform Movement of Terre Haute made clear its calls for substantive public safety reform with 23 emails submitted to the City Council between late Wednesday night and noon Thursday.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Council President George Azar, D-at large, thought it best not to read each of the 23 emails aloud during Thursday evening’s virtual meeting and instead offered council members time to reflect on what was being asked and how best to respond to those requests.

“I believe that it is our duty as council members to address concerns of the public,” Azar said.

“However, since we just received these emails a few hours ago, I feel it’s better and incumbent upon us to better acquaint ourselves with the issues raised.”

The issue of diverting local income tax revenue in a way that creates a more comprehensive approach to public safety was raised most recently by Vigo County Council member Lisa Spence-Bunnett.

Spence-Bunnett said that money could, and in her estimation should, be spent in a way that prevents people from being thrown in jail for minor offenses and helps those with mental health or addiction issues get the help they need.

The Reform Movement has taken up that mantle and is now pressing Terre Haute and Vigo County government to draft policies to that end.

“Jail is not rehab. Jail is not therapy. Jail is not a home,” wrote Dominique Morefield. “Without rehabilitation services, mental health services and homelessness intervention, the new jail will just become overcrowded like the current one.”

Isaac Wonderlin wrote much the same, offering alternatives to incarceration as a way to prevent jail overcrowding from being a recurring problem for the county.

“Our jail is currently overcrowded, and while I know the jail renovation will help in the short term, we need to begin investing in the community so we don’t face another overcrowding problem again in 10 years,” Wonderlin wrote.

“It is necessary to invest funds in rehabilitation programs, mental health facilities, and it is time to reevaluate what constitutes a stay in the county jail.”

Council member Martha Crossen, D-District 6, voiced support for those calling for reform, saying it’s in the community’s best interest to ensure safety and equity for all.

“I do want to voice my support for Terre Haute to become a leader among communities by taking the task of reevaluating our approach to policing and to making improvements and invests which make our community safer for both citizenry and our public safety employees,” Crossen said.

In 2019 the city had a public safety LIT surplus of more than $590,000 and budgeted more than $1.8 million for the fund in 2020, Crossen said

“As we approach our budget decisions I hope we can look at those things carefully,” Crossen said. “I’d like to talk to other council member along with the mayor and [Terre Haute Police Department] Chief Shawn Keen about potentially convening a group that considers best practices and finds areas where constructive changes can be made within our budget.

“... If we don’t direct our funds to changes, we signal that we don’t really value the change that may be needed.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.