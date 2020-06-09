'Care Not Cages' message meant for County Council

The Reform Movement of Terre Haute hosted a demonstration outside the Vigo County Annex Tuesday advocating that projected surplus public safety funds be used on programs and services that help keep offenders out of jail.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The demonstration was called #CareNotCages, with at least 30 people attending. Several held signs and chanted, “Care Not Cages” as well as “Black Lives Matter.”

The group met at the main entrance to the annex to greet Vigo County Council members outside as they arrived for a 6 p.m. meeting, which was closed to the public due to COVID. The meeting was live-streamed on YouTube.

Those concerned also were encouraged to submit public comments prior to the meeting.

Council member Lisa Spence-Bunnett has called for the County Council to use part of the public safety projected surplus funds for programs that address offender underlying conditions, such as homelessness, mental health issues or substance abuse.

“The resources we have in Vigo County to deal with these underlying problems — the problems that often result in the commission of crimes — have never been enough,” Spence-Bunnett wrote in a Tribune-Star Flashpoint column on the editorial page.

The Reform Movement of Terre Haute is supporting Spence-Bunnett’s proposal.

“We’re really in need of a lot of programs here that keep people out of jail,” said Dominique Morefield, who helped organize the Reform Movement group.

She believes it’s important because “coming from the perspective of the black community, black men are arrested for drugs at 2.7 times the rate as white Americans when they do drugs at the same rate.”

When there is already disparity in who is getting arrested, “We need more people not being arrested period,” Morefield said. “If we can help the black community, it’s really helping the whole community.”

Emma Crossen, who also helped organize the Reform Movement of Terre Haute, helped moderate the event.

“I’m here to help bring the protest that’s been sweeping the country to the doorstep of the county council,” Crossen said. “They have a huge influence over where our money is spent and can choose to … change or adjust the system from being one that focuses on punishment to one that focuses on treatment.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.