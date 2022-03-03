Carbon sequestration still alive in Statehouse

The Indiana House and Senate this week approved House Bill 1209 requiring companies seeking to inject carbon dioxide deep underground to first negotiate will property owners, a move that will protect Hoosier landowners, said the Indiana Farm Bureau.
Two other bills — Senate Bill 265 and HB 1249 — were defeated, but were sought by Wabash Valley Resources to remove any right to lawsuits from property owners or a requirement to notify landowners of underground carbon storage near West Terre Haute. That storage is in underground space is known as pore space.
“The defeat of SB 265 and HB1249 does not stop the Wabash Valley Resources project. It merely means that they will have to go and negotiate with landowners and acquire that pore space,” said Jeff Cummins, associate director of policy engagement for the Indiana Farm Bureau.
Wabash Valley Resources seeks to capture and sequester up to 1.65 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. In addition to carbon sequestering, the company plans to produce hydrogen energy at the repurposed coal gasification plant in West Terre Haute.
“The level of liability protection that [Wabash Valley Resources] were seeking is what would have allowed them to go forward with that project without talking to anybody,” he said.
“They can still do the project. They can still manufacture hydrogen, they can still capture the carbon dioxide, they can still build a pipeline and inject [carbon dioxide] underground, but they will have to tell the landowners that they are going to do it and negotiate the use by the lease or sale of that pore space beneath those landowners.
“We have not killed their project, but we have just made sure that they will have to work in good faith to negotiate with landowners and pay them for the use of that pore space,” Cummins said.
However, Wabash Valley Resources is still working to inject language from the two defeated bills into a Department of Natural Resources bill during conference committees prior to the end of the Indiana General Assembly session next week, said Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizen Action Coalition.
“That is something we are watching and will work to defeat,” he said.
Olson said the issue goes beyond property ownership, with HB 1209 opening up the Hoosier State to unproven technology and processes that lacks environmental information.
“We are incredibly skeptical of carbon storage generally,” Olson said. “This opens up the entire state of Indiana for construction of CO2 pipelines carrying supercritical CO2 throughout the state. Who is going to do that and where is anybody’s guess. But if you look at Iowa, there are proposals for close to 2,000 miles of pipelines running through Iowa.”
While companies must still gain permits from the U.S. EPA and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, “we are talking about storing millions and millions of tons of supercritical CO2 underneath our farmlands, our schools and parks with little understanding of the long-term consequences with respect to the migration of a [carbon dioxide] plume underground,” Olson said.
“And we have still yet to find suitable geology in the state of Indiana to actually store CO2 emissions underground. This seems to be putting the cart before the horse,” he said.
The Tribune-Star attempted Thursday to contact Wabash Valley Resources through the company’s web site, however, it was unclear if the messaging system was functioning.
While efforts continue to add language favorable for Wabash Valley Resources into other bills, Cummins contends Wabash Valley Resources sought to remove its project from HB 1209, “hoping to pass their own language and be exempt from this bill, but since their language died, presumably they may have to follow this regime, although they are not done looking for a home for their own language.”
The Indiana House of Representatives passed HB 1209 on Wednesday in a 75-17 vote, with eight members excused. Wabash Valley state representatives Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville), Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute), Mike Morrison (R-Brazil) and Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) all voted in favor of the bill.
The same bill passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday in a 28-20 vote, with one excused. State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, voted against the bill.
A message was left Thursday on Ford’s cell phone seeking comment.
The Indiana legislature is slated to adjourn on March 14.
