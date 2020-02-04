A Carbon man remains hospitalized today after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Shortly after noon Monday, the Parke County Sheriff's Department sent deputies to a home on County Road 720 South, where a man had reportedly suffered a single, self-inflicted wound.
Police found the 54-year-old man barricaded in a room. A family member was tending to the man, who police said was coherent and able to understand instructions.
Also responding to the scene were Parke County EMS, as well as Bellmore and Bridgeton first responders.
The man was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Under Indiana's Red Flag Law, all firearms were seized from the property for safe keeping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.