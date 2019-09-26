Chances And Services for Youth and Union Health will provide a free car seat checkup Sat., Sept. 28, in Terre Haute.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, take your child and car seat to Old Navy, 3360 S. U.S. 41. Certified technicians will measure the height and weight of each child and teach parents how to install car seats.
Road injuries are the leading cause of unintentional deaths to children in the United States, but correctly used car seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71-percent.
