Car overturns in ditch after driver swerves to miss deer

A Clinton man escaped injury when his car rolled into a ditch southern Vermillion County about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said Jacob Phillips, 27, was driving an eastbound 2001 Monte Carlo on County Road 1300 South when several deer entered the road.
Phillips told police he swerved to miss the deer, causing his car to leave the road and hit an embankment. The car flipped onto its roof, ending up in a ditch near Feather Creek.
