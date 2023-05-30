The Council on Domestic Abuse is "going to the dogs" Sunday with its Canines for CODA event on from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Fairbanks Park Amphitheater.
Among the offerings at the event will be a 1-mile dog walk, a dog caricature artist, pup cups from Culver’s of Terre Haute, dogs for adoption from Ollie’s, music from The Antidotes, vendors and a raffle.
Executive Director Emily Murray said, “Dogs are a huge part of my life and the lives of so many that I know, so we wanted to have an event for the dog lovers out there to raise funds for CODA’s operations.
"We know that nearly half of victims stay in an abusive relationship rather than leave their pet behind," she added. "This is a huge part of the reason that CODA’s Emergency Shelter is pet-friendly when we are able to accommodate.”
CODA is a tax-exempt nonprofit advocating for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault organization. It offers an emergency shelter, a legal advocacy office in the Vigo County courthouse, an education division and outreach to outlying counties. For more information, contact Murray at 812-234-3441 or visit www.codaterrehaute.org.
