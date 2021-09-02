CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute will resume its annual trip to Krakow Poland in summer 2022.
CANDLES has taken at least one group of trip participants every summer beginning in 2005 to visit Auschwitz I and II (Birkenau) as well as other sites in and around Krakow, Poland. Participants have thus far come from 43 states and 15 countries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CANDLES was forced to cancel the annual trip in 2020 and 2021. Although the pandemic combined with CANDLES fonder Eva Kor’s death in 2019 caused a setback, CANDLES is optimistic that the trip will proceed next summer.
The museum will utilize its new audio tour to allow participants to experience Kor’s extraordinary journey through her own words. The trip also includes professional guides, specialized tours of both Krakow and the Jewish Quarter, a tour of St. Mary’s Basilica and a tour of the medieval salt mines of Wieliczka.
Those interested can visit candlesholocaustmuseum.org/trips for more information and to register. They also can contact CANDLES at 812-234-7881 or via trips@candlesholocaustmuseum.org. All registration materials should be returned to CANDLES with a $600 nonrefundable deposit to secure a spot on the trip. Registration will remain open until March 11 or until full capacity.
In addition, due to travel restrictions put in place by the U.S. and Polish governments, all participants will be required to be fully vaccinated in time for the trip.
CANDLES is aware of the ongoing pandemic and the everchanging rules and restrictions for travel. If COVID-19 is still a problem, the museum will make the decision to cancel the trip by March 14. If CANDLES cancels due to COVID-19, participants will have the option of all monies to be refunded in full or carried over for the 2023 trip.
