CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center will present "Twin Study Abuses" with Dr. Nancy Segal at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the center at 1532 S. Third St.
Twins’ research offers an informative and well-respected approach to identifying factors affecting human behavior and physical and medical traits. Unfortunately, there have been several dark episodes in this area of study.
Dr. Nancy Segal is psychology professor and director and founder of Twin Studies Center, California State University, Fullerton. She has authored over 250 scholarly articles and seven books. An annotated collection of photographs Segal took at the Holocaust twins’ 40th anniversary reunion and public hearing on Josef Mengele’s war crimes is expected this year. Visit drnancysegaltwins.org to learn more.
