CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center will honor founder Eva Kor on June 5 with a special reveal and program.
A ribbon cutting for Eva's Peace Garden mural by artist Becky Hochhalter will take place at 1 p.m. outside of the museum. This is free and open to the public.
Following the reveal will be "From Terror to Terre Haute: A Path to Peace," which features stories from Kor's son, Alex Kor. This will begin at 1:45 p.m. inside the museum; admission is $7.
Following Alex Kor's presentation, Miriam Loewenstein Zimmerman, who experienced trauma of genocide in Romania and Germany will share her story.
CANDLES is located at 1532 S. Third St., Terre Haute.
