CANDLES Holocaust Museum is hosting a program that will give insight into Eva Kor's role as an Indy 500 grand marshal in 2017.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. April 30 at the museum. CANDLES also will be open for touring during that time.
Eva Kor's son, Alex, will share stories from the race in 2017. Terre Haute native Katherine Grabowski, current 500 Festival Princess, will share some history on the 500 Festival and discuss why Kor was chosen as grand marshal.
