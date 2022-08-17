CANDLES presents 'An Evening of Light'

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will play host to a dinner — “An Evening of Light” — at the Indiana Historical Society in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 22
The evening will feature cocktails, dinner and two prominent Holocaust educators as guest speakers: Michael Berendaum and Stephen D. Smith.
Berenbaum is a scholar, professor, rabbi, writer, and filmmaker specializing in Holocaust studies. Smith is a University of Southern California visiting professor of religion and executive director emeritus of the USC Shoah Foundation.
“As Indiana’s only Holocaust museum, we felt it was important to get speakers with not only vast knowledge of the Holocaust but who also knew Eva Kor,” Troy Fears, CANDLES executive director, said. “Both men spent time with Eva and will share their personal insights.”
The evening will also include the presentation of the Terry Fear Holocaust Educator in Action Award. This award is for an Indiana educator who teaches a Holocaust unit, seeks opportunities to improve the world, and supports student’s understanding of the Holocaust using best practices. Nominations are still being accepted until September 1, 2022.
Tickets are are $125 and can be purchased online at www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
