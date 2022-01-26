CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center offers scholarships for students and teachers to travel to Poland in June to experience the story of the Holocaust, Eva Mozes Kor and other survivors.
Through a gift from the Florence and Laurence Spungen Family Foundation, the museum offers three $3,000 scholarships for students and three $2,000 scholarships for teachers. An application is available on the CANDLES website. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
In addition to admission to all of the exhibits, the trip includes economy class flight from Chicago to Krakow (“complete” trip package only), tour bus transportation from Terre Haute to Chicago, tour bus transportation in Krakow, all meals except for two lunches and two dinners on your own, 4-star hotel accommodations, daily professional guide services and “A Journey through Auschwitz” audio tour. The audio tour is a three-part tour of the concentration camps, Auschwitz I and Auschwitz-Birkenau. It features over three hours of information.
For more details or to register, visit the “Auschwitz Trip” section of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center website under the “Trips” tab or follow the link https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/trips/
For a preliminary itinerary and other information, email trips@candlesholocaustmuseum.org or call 812-234-7881.
