CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is now offering its lecture series now virtually.
The lecture series are offered via secured Zoom links and are free.
The Walter Sommers Lecture series is an annual program on Holocaust history to honor CANDLES docent and supporter, Walter Sommers. Be the Change is an award-winning series that features stories of personal courage, resistance, and heroism. Both programs are scheduled to take place in Fall 2020 via Zoom.
Attendees must register to receive a secure Zoom link and can do so by visiting www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
Upcoming lectures are:
• Walter Sommers Lecture: "Polish Catholic Maids & Nannies Turned Holocaust Rescuers," 3 to 4 p.m. (EST) Sunday, Sept. 13. What caused some Polish Catholics to bridge these divides and offer assistance to their Jewish neighbors? Jennifer Marlow addresses that question by looking at cases of aid to the children of the Jewish families.
• "Be the Change: Choosing to Forgive," with Kizito Kalima, 3 to 4 p.m. (EST) Sunday, Oct. 4. In July 1994, while on the brink of starvation with only the cries of the people echoing through the hills, Rwanda was liberated. Stick-like and frightened, but not broken, Kizito Kalima emerged as a survivor. Now, the founder and director for the Peace Center for Forgiveness and Reconciliation and shares his story with others.
• Be the Change: "Hanna and Walter, A Love Story," with Julie Kohner, 7 to 8 p.m. (EST) Thursday, Nov. 5. Julie Kohner, daughter of Holocaust survivors, Hanna and Walter, tells the harrowing story of how her parents survived the Holocaust and navigated post-war Europe in a desperate attempt to reunite.
For questions email programs@candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
