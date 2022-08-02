CANDLES offers educators free admission

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will offer educators free admission on the first Saturday each month starting this weekend. University and K-12 educators can experience the museum for free with a valid school ID.
“Educators are vital in telling the story of the Holocaust and survivors like Eva & Mickey Kor and Walter Sommers.” Troy Fears, executive director, said in a press release. “All educators, no matter the grade or class, teach the importance of respect and responsibility. This is our small way of giving back to educators and thanking them for everything they do.”
Free First Saturdays for Educators runs August 2022 through May 2023.
The museum is open to the public Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $7 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.