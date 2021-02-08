CANDLES Museum to reopen Feb. 19

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is reopening to the public. A slew of opportunities to learn, shop and win special prizes are planned during the museum's grand re-opening weekend, Feb. 19 and 20.
Among the programs and exhibits are:
• “In Their Own Words: The Mengele Twins Tell Their Stories.” This new interactive, digital exhibit is ready for visitors to guide their own learning, listen to survivors tell their own stories, and build a connection to the history of the Holocaust.
• Eva Kor’s newest book, “The Power of Forgiveness,” will be available in the gift shop for purchase. Kor’s message of forgiveness inspires people to find a deeper healing while overcoming their trauma.
• “Circus Jews Under National Socialism,” February’s Be the Change event, will be livestreamed into the museum at 4 p.m. Feb. 20. Socially distanced seating will be available. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.
• The museum will have individually packaged cookies and “Be Kind” pins available for every visitor. There will also be special prizes.
The museum will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, starting Feb. 19. Admission is $7 per person. There is a group rate of $5 per person for groups of 10 or more with at least 48-hour notice.
CANDLES continues to prioritize the safety of visitors and staff. Masks are required when inside the museum. Safety precautions in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed and the museum will maintain routine sanitation and cleaning procedures.
For more information, visit candlesholocaustmuseum.org or call 812-234-7881.
