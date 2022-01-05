CANDLES hosts new exhibit in rotating space

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has updated its rotating exhibition space which features a series from Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center. The new exhibit is titled “Art in the Holocaust.”
Showcased in this exhibit is art created in the ghettos, camps, forests and hiding places by victims of the Holocaust from 1939 to 1945. The exhibit examines how the artists often struggled to document the horrors they witnessed and at the same time examines how they looked to find ways to escape that horror through their art.
“This two-month exhibit is very moving,” said Troy Fears, executive director at CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. “The artworks were created by 20 artists during the period of the Holocaust, almost half of whom did not survive. Through the works that they created … they reasserted their individuality and their will to live.”
Yad Vashem describes the exhibits as being “designed to promote dialogue about the Holocaust, to impart its universal lessons, and to foster connection to its relevance to daily life in the 21st century.”
The exhibit will be on display from today through Feb. 26. CANDLES is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
For up-to-date hours of operations, check the museum’s Facebook page or visit candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
