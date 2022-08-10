CANDLES hosting two online speakers

CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center will hold two virtual lecture events in September.
The first event will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 via Zoom. Christopher Browning, author of “Ordinary Men” Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland,” will exam the direction the study of Holocaust perpetrators has taken for the museum’s Annual Walter Sommers Lecture of Holocaust History.
Browning is a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the author of eight books.
The lecture is free. Register online at https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/events/walter-sommers-lecture.html.
For the museum’s Be the Change speaker series, Dr. Nancy Segal will present “Twin Study Abuses” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 via Zoom. Segal discusses how twin research can be informative to research, but has also had several dark episodes.
Segal is a professor, director and founder of the Twin Studies Center at California State University, Fullerton. She has authored more than 250 scholarly articles and seven books.
To register for the free event, go to https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/events/bethechange.html.
