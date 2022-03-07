CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute will honor the life of Walter Sommers, a Holocaust and World War II survivor who died in February at age 101.
It will be at 11 a.m Saturday at the museum, 1532 S. Third Street.
A Zoom session will also be available for virtual viewing at http://ow.ly/HVhA50I6UH7
Sommers played an important role in Terre Haute's history, volunteering for the Vigo County Public Library, where he helped English language learners. He was a docent at CANDLES for more than 20 years, where he made friends from all walks of life.
He was often heard saying, "I have a good life."
To read Sommers' full obituary, please use the following link: http://ow.ly/2mOV50I6UH6
To learn more about his life, please visit the CANDLES website http://ow.ly/60aa50I6UH4
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Walter’s memory to Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center using this link: http://ow.ly/tn0F50I6UH8
