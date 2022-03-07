Telling the compelling story of 'A Reluctant Hero'

Courtesy Michael WalzActive at 100: After retiring at age 70, Walter Sommers continued his community involvement through volunteer work in Terre Haute with the Red Cross, hospice, Union Hospital, the Vigo County Public Library and most recently the CANDLES Holocaust Museum, before being paused by pandemic precautions.

 Michael Walz

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute will honor the life of Walter Sommers, a Holocaust and World War II survivor who died in February at age 101.

It will be at 11 a.m Saturday at the museum, 1532 S. Third Street.

A Zoom session will also be available for virtual viewing at http://ow.ly/HVhA50I6UH7

Sommers played an important role in Terre Haute's history, volunteering for the Vigo County Public Library, where he helped English language learners. He was a docent at CANDLES for more than 20 years, where he made friends from all walks of life.

He was often heard saying, "I have a good life."

To read Sommers' full obituary, please use the following link: http://ow.ly/2mOV50I6UH6

To learn more about his life, please visit the CANDLES website http://ow.ly/60aa50I6UH4

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Walter’s memory to Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center using this link: http://ow.ly/tn0F50I6UH8

