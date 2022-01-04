CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center expands hours

Beginning this week, CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will be open three days a week – Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are excited to be able to open to the public an additional day during the week. As always, the health and safety of our patrons and staff is of utmost importance. Because of that, masking will still be required,” said executive director Troy Fears.
General admission is $7. Students with ID are $5. The group rate of 10 or more guests is $5 per person. ISU students with ID, children under age 6 and veterans are free.
Any group that would like to visit Monday to Wednesday, or during normal operating hours, should contact the museum in advance at 812-234-7881.
