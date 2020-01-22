The downtown area of Terre Haute will be aglow on the evening Jan. 27 with a special tribute, “Candles for CANDLES,” organized by members of the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District to pay tribute to Eva Kor on the day Gov. Holcomb, in collaboration with WFYI and Ted Green Films, has proclaimed as “Eva Education Day” in Indiana.
The date marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp where Eva Kor and her twin sister Miriam were experimented on by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
“Candles for CANDLES” will be a collective show of support for the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, founded by Eva Kor twenty-five years ago.
Beginning at dusk on Jan. 27, as many windows throughout the downtown area as possible will be candle-lit throughout the night. Participants will be asked to turn candles on at 5 p.m. and keep them shining until morning.
Candles will be distributed prior to the 27th and will be provided by members of the 41|40 advisory board. Participants may also choose to use their own battery-operated candles. Questions may be directed to Arts Illiana by calling 812-235-5007 or emailing info@artsilliana.org.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has been an important historical and cultural asset to the Terre Haute community.
“Eva established CANDLES as a memorial to her sister Miriam, but also as a way to educate the children of Indiana," CANDLES director Leah Simpson said in a news release. "The museum staff is dedicated to continuing her work and hope to empower all that visit in order to help plant the seeds for peace.”
