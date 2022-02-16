CANDLES director says education bill must be rejected

House Bill 1134 would discourage Indiana teachers from educating students on the Holocaust and should be rejected by the Legislature, the executive director of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center told a Senate committee this afternoon.
Troy Fears of CANDLES was the first person to testify before the Senate Education Committee when it began hearing from witnesses about 4:45 p.m.
Many opponents hoped to speak, but committee chair Sen. Jeff Raatz said testimony would conclude by 6:30 p.m. The controversial bill still faces strong opposition despite significant amendments approved by the committee.
"Teachers have told me that if this bill passes, in any form, they would be afraid to bring their class to the museum on a field trip; or to even discuss the Holocaust or Eva (Kor's) story in ways that get students to think critically about the topic for fear of a parent complaining and the repercussions that may come about," Fears told committee members.
CANDLES is Indiana’s only Holocaust Museum and was founded in 1995 by Eva Moses Kor, a survivor of Auschwitz. "Her story is powerful and filled with many emotions," Fears said.
Kor was instrumental in advocating for Holocaust education to be taught in the state and, in 2007, it became a mandate that the Holocaust must be taught in all public high schools as part of U.S. and world history classes.
"Memories, just like history, are important. Eva Kor started our small museum so that the memory of her twin sister Miriam would not be forgotten. She also built the museum so that the horrendous acts of the Holocaust would be remembered forever, so history doesn’t repeat itself," Fears said.
He thanked state Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, for proposing amendments to the bill and said he understood the bill remains a work in progress. But he opposes HB 1134, he said.
The amendment would drop some of the most controversial parts of the bill, but the amendment stops short of completely removing a list of concepts that would be banned from the classroom, according to Chalkbeat Indiana.
The changes are an attempt to strike a compromise, according to a statement by Rogers, who’s sponsoring HB 1134 in the senate.
Fears also pointed to his experience as an educator. He has been CANDLES executive director for seven months. Prior to that, he spent many years as a public high school teacher and administrator, including as a high school principal.
"I know, firsthand, what it is like to be in a classroom," he said. "I am asking you today to remember that teachers are professionals," Fears said. "Let’s not forget that two short years ago teachers were called heroes, right up there with doctors and nurses fighting a worldwide pandemic. Teachers know how to teach difficult topics from our past."
While many may see Holocaust education as history, the dangers of hatred, prejudice and intolerance are as important today as they were then, Fears said.
"The state of Indiana needs to elevate Holocaust education, not diminish it. This bill will prevent educators, professionals, from telling Eva’s story, a story very much worth learning," Fears said. "CANDLES has the responsibility to keep Eva’s legacy alive. You have the responsibility to drop this bill."
Prior to the hearing, Fears described the HB 1134 as "a horrible bill for the state of Indiana. Not just for CANDLES but for educators around the state. Teachers want parent involvement but they don’t want parents to be the judge and jury on curriculum. If Eva were still alive today she would be giving them an earful," he said.
Rogers' amendment seeks to address many of the concerns raised by educators and maintain the bill's focus on curriculum transparency, parental involvement in education and limiting promotion of concepts that divide students based on their backgrounds, according to a news release.
"The changes I am introducing may not be where we end up on all of these issues, but I am offering them as a good-faith attempt at a compromise that respects the valid concerns of both parents and educators," Rogers said.
Her amendment streamlines the list of "divisive concepts" that schools may not teach to three specific concepts that stereotype people based on sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color and national origin. With the amendment, schools could not teach that:
• One group is inherently superior or inferior to another;
• One group should be treated adversely or preferentially; and
• Individuals, by virtue of their traits, are inherently responsible for the past actions of others who share their traits.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.