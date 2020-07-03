CANDLES continues Eva Kor's work

Eva Kor, Holocaust survivor and founder of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, is no longer there to tell her powerful story and spearhead fundraising.

But museum officials are determined to continue her work and carry out her vision.

CANDLES continues to look at a possible move to downtown Terre Haute, and it also is studying the feasibility of two sites — one in Terre Haute and another in Indianapolis.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“The first year has been a bit of a challenge just because CANDLES so largely revolved around Eva for the first 25 years of our operations,” said Catie Hann, the museum’s development coordinator. “She was very integral to everything we did here.”

The museum continues Eva’s work in several ways, including:

• Annual educational trips to Auschwitz will continue, and CANDLES has created a new audio tour that allows participants to hear Eva share her story as they walk through the Auschwitz/Birkenau grounds. COVID prevented the trip this year, but the goal is to return next year.

• The CANDLES main exhibits largely focus on Eva’s story and reflect her legacy, Hann said.

• The museum offers the Dimensions in Testimony Exhibit, in which people can interact with Eva’s image and hear her story first-hand through a hologram. Visitors can interact with 11 other Holocaust survivors as well.

• Since the pandemic started, the museum has done a lot more virtual educational outreach, with a lot of virtual content on its social media platforms. “We are prepared to be flexible as we continue navigating the uncertainty of COVID-19. We definitely are able to educate virtually as need be,” Hann said.

As for the future, “We are still looking to continue growing. We have found a need to create a strategic plan ... to go back and really take a look at what we would like to accomplish in the future and to plan for that,” Hann said.

Moving into a former bank building in downtown Terre Haute “is still on the table for us. We are always looking for an opportunity to continue to grow our reach and our physical presence,” she said.

In summer 2018, First Financial Corp. announced it had donated the 1903 building at 643 Wabash Ave. to Indiana Landmarks. Once restored, the building was intended to become the new home of CANDLES Holocaust Museum, it was reported at the time.

Asked if the museum will be able to make that move, Hann said, “That will take a lot of support from our local partners and through people that really believe in our mission.”

CANDLES has no specific timelines or deadlines. “That will come after our strategic plan is completed. Then we will complete a feasibility study,” she said.

The goal is to complete the strategic plan by the end of the year. The museum is working with the firm Johnson, Grossnickle and Associates on the strategic plan and feasibility study.

Among items being studied is the move into the building on Wabash as well as the feasibility of having two sites, one in Terre Haute and one in Indianapolis. The potential for two sites “is something we have been analyzing the past few years to see if it’s a direction we can move toward,” Hann said.

Tommy Kleckner, director of Indiana Landmarks Western Regional Office, said Indiana Landmarks continues to own the downtown historic bank building and it continues work to complete the building’s stabilization. Once stabilization is complete, the goal is to transfer the facility to CANDLES as its new site.

A new phase of stabilization will start later this month, with a new facade on the west side of the building, he said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.