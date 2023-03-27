The number of reported anti-semitic incidents involving harassment, vandalism or physical violence increased 36% nationally in 2022, a trend that concerns the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.
According to a recently released report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), in 2022, it tabulated 3,697 antisemitic incidents throughout the U.S., compared to 2,717 incidents in 2021.
It represents the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, according to an ADL executive summary.
CANDLES "is deeply concerned by the findings," said Troy Fears, CANDLES executive director.
Illinois and Indiana saw a major surge in the number of reported incidents (harassment, vandalism or physical violence) in 2022, according to CANDLES.
Illinois saw an increase of 128% from 2021 to 2022 — the number of incidents went from 53 to 121.
In Indiana, incidents increased 106%, from 16 incidents in 2021 to 33 incidents in 2022.
In other statistics last year, Terre Haute saw seven incidents of white supremacist propaganda. One of those is also reported as anti-semitic harassment, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Some of that propaganda was left in the parking lot of the CANDLES Museum, Fears said. The flyers did not specifically target the museum, "but they were anti-semitic in nature," Fears said.
He added, "People think this is a national problem, but it happens right here," Fears said.
He said he doesn't know how to stop it other than to educate and inform people and let people know "we're not going to stand for it. We're not going to sit back and let people think it's ok, because it's not."
Part of that educational effort involves people visiting CANDLES. Last year, 12,000 people visited the museum, half of them middle and high school students.
Many of those school field trips occur in April and May. "That's our big thing, spreading the message and trying to educate the younger crowd, middle and high school students, so they can go out and spread the word," Fears said.
Those students, who share what they've learned with parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, "become your greatest advocates," he said.
Visitors will include students from Vigo County high schools in April.
Districts that have brought students include Marshall, Ill. schools; South Vermillion; Shakamak and Indianapolis area schools. North Montgomery School Corp. recently brought 140 ninth graders.
The full ADL 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents can be found here: https://www.adl.org/resources/report/audit-antisemitic-incidents-2022.
For more on the Terre Haute-based CANDLES, visit candlesholocaustmuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.