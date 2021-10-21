Two local organizations are among those getting a share of more than $800,000 in federal pandemic-relief grants given to non-profit humanities groups across the state.
The funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 totaled $833,517 and was distributed by Indiana Humanities to organizations in 45 Indiana communities.
Receiving funds in the Wabash Valley were:
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, Terre Haute, $20,000 for operating expenses.
• Clay County Historical Society, Brazil, $5,000 for operating expenses.
“In supporting this funding, the U.S. Congress has sent the message that the humanities are essential to our recovery from the impact of COVID-19,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “These funds allow us to put much-needed resources into Indiana communities, where they can be used to strengthen humanities organizations and the programming they provide to Hoosiers.”
Said Troy Fears executive director of the CANDLES, “During the past 18 months, we have had limited engagement opportunities with our constituents, and this grant allows us to reengage with those we serve. As we all continue navigating these challenging times, sharing our message of hope, healing, respect and responsibility is more important than ever.”
