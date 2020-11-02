CANDLES celebrates 25th anniversary with free virtual event

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center will host a free virtual 25th anniversary celebration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 via Zoom.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the grand opening of CANDLES. The museum was founded in Terre Haute in April 1995 by Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Kor.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Kor opened the museum as a memorial to her twin sister, Miriam, who passed away just two years earlier. In 2003, the museum was firebombed by an arsonist and burned to the ground. With support from the community and organizations, a new museum building opened in 2005 and remains an important part of the community today. The museum draws increasing numbers of visitors every year, many coming from long distances.

Guests at the 25th anniversary event will hear from Kor’s son, Alex Kor, friends of the museum, and keynote speaker, Derek Rhodes, speaking on “How to Change the World.”

Attendees can register for this event at www.candlesholcocaustmuseum.org . For questions, please email info@candlesholocaustmuseum.org.