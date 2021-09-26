Candle ceremony honors two victims of injustice

On Sunday, an interfaith candle-lighting ceremony took place at Allen Chapel to pay respects to two victims of injustice in 1901, George Ward and Ida Finkelstein.
Called the Bridge Project, it was intended to provide spiritual closure for both victims and affirm the longstanding alliance and friendship between Blacks and the Jewish community.
In addition, it involved the reading of a resolution from the Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP exonerating all victims of lynching, who were denied due process as guaranteed by the Constitution.
Co-sponsors of the Bridge Project were the Terre Haute NAACP; Allen Chapel and AME Church; InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley; United Hebrew Congregation; Sisters of Providence and the Ward family.
Arthur Feinsod of the local NAACP education committee said Ward and Finkelstein were "twin victims of the vigilante injustice of lynching." Even though 120 years have passed, "We come together as Jews and Christians, African-Americans and whites ... and honor their memory so they can rest in peace."
Ward was arrested in connection with the murder of Finkelstein, a young white, Jewish woman — also a teacher — who had been shot and stabbed in a wooded area near Terre Haute.
Ward was lynched the same day he was arrested: beaten, hanged from an old Wabash River wagon bridge and burned. A crowd of white men, women and children — estimated to be more than 1,000 — watched the gruesome spectacle; some collected fragments of George Ward's remains.
"We pray this sacred candle-lighting event will help each of us and our various communities come to peace and reconciliation with our shared and troubled past," Feinsod said in a statement. Those involved with the Bridge Project hoped that the stories and lessons from Ward and Finkelstein "can guide us toward a more humane and just society."
During the program, speakers recounted the George Ward and Ida Finkelstein stories. There was the NAACP resolution and declaration of innocence; a Ward family statement given by Terry Ward, great grandson of George; the candle-lighting; and prayer. Yzabel Tio, NAACP member, sang Bridge over Trouble Water
"We also hope that facing the injustice of this particular lynching will heal old wounds and reaffirm the alliance and friendship between Christians and Jews, clearing the way to a more just future for all of us who are one," Feinsod stated.
Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP, pointed out that the Jewish community played a major role in the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909.
The Jewish community "saw there was a need to help people of color in this country. And part of it was because of the systemic racism that our own government had written into law," Edwards said.
Attorney Scott Skillman talked about Finkelstein, and he pointed out that her rabbi made a statement repudiating the lynching.
Feinsod and attorney William Morris read the resolution that exonerates all lynching victims of their alleged crimes because they have been denied their right to due process guaranteed by the Constitution. As a result, they must be declared innocent of all charges, the resolution stated.
Feinsod said the resolution was passed by the local NAACP branch, the regional NAACP and the national NAACP and is part of the national Emmitt Till anti-lynching bill now in the U.S. Senate.
The interfaith program, attended by about 50 people, preceded Sunday's historical marker dedication in remembrance of George Ward.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.