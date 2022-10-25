Political candidates on November’s ballot appeared at the Southern Indiana Area Labor Federation’s candidate forum Monday evening at the Labor Temple in downtown Terre Haute.
Three races had both candidates in attendance — Democratic incumbent Brandon Kearns and Republican challenger Mark Clinkenbeard spoke of their plans if elected Vigo County Commissioner, as did those running for District 43’s State Representative’s seat, Democratic incumbent Tonya Pfaff and Republican Challenger Andrew McNeil.
Republican Charles Johnson and Democrat Noah Gambill are vying for the Vigo County Superior Court 1 judgeship.
Clinkenbeard, who owns a construction business, said, “I have a passion for this community. I love it — it’s been great to me.”
Kearns decried county officials turning down the Responsible Business Ordinance that he said would have brought more jobs to the area, considered a fait accompli the night before the vote was taken. “When commissioners say they’re going to do something … they better do it,” he said.
Many candidates discussed the need to bring jobs to the area so that residents do not have to drive an hour or more to work, which the Responsible Bidder Ordinance would have accomplished.
McNeil lamented the loss of a number of small businesses during the pandemic. He said he would be “turning back crazy environmental programs.”
Pfaff received applause after listing a few of her accomplishments in the Statehouse, and concluded, “Support me so I can support you.”
Johnson underscored his experience in both civil and criminal law, promising “a fair opportunity for every individual who comes before me.”
“To be a judge, you need to be a problem-solver,” said Gambill, adding that being an attorney for the Department of Child Services in the Family Recovery Court imbued him with that credential.
Republican nominee for Vigo County Sheriff Aaron Loudermilk promised to add more deputies to his roster and pay off the new jail’s mortgage 10 years early.
Democratic challengers for a pair of State Representative positions assailed their opponents for assiduously avoiding such community forums. Said House District 42 candidate Mark Spelbring of his opponent Alan Morrison, “How many of you have seen him lately?”
District 46 challenger Kurtis Cummings, running against Bob Heaton, said he had only found out about Monday’s forum 90 minutes earlier and raced from his home in Ellettsville to attend. “My opponent lives 15 minutes away from here and he has not attended a single public forum,” Cummings said.
Jeff Fisher, who served 13 years as Chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department, is running for the Vigo County Council in District 1. “I’ve walked every inch of that place” while campaigning, he declared.
Vicki Weger, District 3 County Councilman, boasted that at her first council meeting she moved to bankroll the new jail and her motion passed. “You got to have the guts to do the right thing,” she said.
Vigo County Superior Court 4 Judge Chris Newton, running unopposed, noted that he has both lost and won elections in addition to running unopposed.
“I recommend running unopposed,” he joked.
State Sen. Jon Ford, also running unopposed, said, “I’ve worked hard to bring projects to this area that we can be proud of.”
Also speaking were Vigo County District 4 Council candidate Carlene Grant-Sakbun, Harrison Township Trustee Stacee Joy Todd and Riley Township Trustee Scott Fisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.