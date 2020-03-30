Todd Nation, citing a concern that COVID-19 pandemic will impact voter turnout, Monday said the Vigo County Election Board should mail out an absentee ballot application to all registered voters in the county.
Earlier this month, state election officials announced that a requirement of stating a reason to vote by mail are being removed due to the pandemic. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, supported by Gov. Eric Holcomb and chairs of the Indiana Democratic and Republican parties, also moved the state’s primary election to June 2, from May 5.
“However, given this sudden shift in state policy, most voters will not know that any voter can now request an absentee ballot without giving a reason, allowing them to vote from the safety of their home,” Nation said Monday in a statement. “It is also likely that even with the rescheduled primary, in-person voting will still be negatively impacted.”
Nation, a member of the Terre Haute City Council, is a Democrat candidate for Vigo County clerk. He is unopposed in the primary.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman, a Republican, said the state has a voting process in place that allows Hoosiers to cast a ballot by mail. Newman is seeking re-election and also is unopposed in the primary election.
“Common sense needs to come into play here,” Newman said. “We are not denying anybody a ballot” who fills out an application to vote an absentee ballot through the mail.
“I think it is a horrible idea and opens up the door to an awful lot of fraud,” Newman said of Nation’s proposal.
“We have worked hard to have integrity in our elections and will maintain integrity in the elections,” Newman said.
Nation referred to announcement earlier this month that The City-County Council of Indianapolis and Marion County would send every registered voter an absentee ballot application with instructions on how they can request to vote by mail. Nation said the county’s Election Board could amend its vote plan to reduce the number of absentee ballot sites and use the savings from fewer poll workers to pay for the mailings.
Newman, a member of the county’s Election Board, said the mailing would still be expensive, “but its the integrity of the election and all these people who are going to request ballots, it opens a new door for fraud. I think when we get into that, I think we are traveling down a bad road.”
Nation disagrees.
“Under that argument, any absentee ballot opens the door to fraud. I don’t believe that,” he said. “We need to hear a better explanation of how it could work.”
