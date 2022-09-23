Candidate residency issue arises

Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella says her opponent in the race, Eric Graves, cannot hold the seat because he hasn’t lived in District 1.
Graves does not agree.
When filing, Graves listed his address at 41 Timberlane Turn, which is in Lost Creek Township, part of District 4. District 1 is Harrison Township.
School Board district maps and property records indicate the residence is in Lost Creek Township.
Graves, contacted Thursday, said, “I got vetted just like any other candidate… the courthouse clears this.”
After hearing that questions have been raised related to residency, “I contacted the election office and asked about this and they looked into it, and I’ve heard nothing back,” he said. “Am I supposed to take Carey LaBella’s word or the courthouse’s word?”
According to LaBella, the 2022 Candidate Guide from the Indiana Election Division states that under Indiana Code 3-8-1-34, a candidate for school board seeking to represent an election district that consists of less than the entire school corporation “must have resided in the election district for at least one year before the election.”
According to LaBella, the Vigo County Clerk’s Office is aware of the matter, “but there is nothing that can be done as the challenge deadline (Sept. 2) has passed. The deadline (Aug. 29) for Mr. Graves to withdraw from the ballot has passed,” she stated.
LaBella said she was informed that the Vigo County Clerk’s Office did contact the state and was told that “it is up to the candidate to file in the proper district. The clerk’s office cannot turn down the filing, but should the candidate win, they would not be able to hold the position.”
“Mr. Graves will remain on the ballot even though he does not meet the residency requirements for the District 1 seat,” LaBella asserted.
According to Jackson Kensell, an assistant supervisor with the Vigo County Clerk’s office, “It is the candidate’s responsibility” to ensure he or she file in the correct district.
If Graves were to win, “Anybody that wanted to contest that would have to contact an attorney,” Kensell said. “Deadlines have passed to challenge Graves’ candidacy or for his name to be withdrawn from the ballot.”
Rachel Hoffmeyer, deputy secretary of state, said that does appear to be the case.
Under Indiana code, a candidate for school board office seeking to represent an election district that consists of less than the entire school corporation must have resided in the election district for at least one year before the general election.
Also, the deadline has passed to file a candidate challenge. The deadline was Sept. 2.
If Graves were to win the election, “Nothing happens automatically if he wins unless an individual with the right to contest the election under the law files a lawsuit in a local court,” Hoffmeyer stated in an email.
Angela Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, stated in an email that she preferred not to answer questions related to residency, “since those decisions are fact-based and subjective.”
Indiana law (IC 3-5-5) generally sets forth the residency requirements, and the voter’s registration and declaration of candidacy are sworn statements presumed to be true. “The challenger must be able to rebut those presumptions,” Nussmeyer stated.
The school plan would dictate qualifications, though there is a statute that says a candidate for school board must reside in the district for one year, she said.
She agreed it is too late to file a challenge.
“The only options are that a person with standing could file a lawsuit to ask a court to order the candidate off the ballot because he or she is not qualified to hold the office,” Nussmeyer stated.
Also, after election day, should the candidate (whose residency is in question) win, a lawsuit could be filed “because the individual may not be qualified to hold the office,” Nussmeyer said.
Graves, whose home was badly damaged in a fire around mid-August, now lives in Heritage Trail apartments. He said the candidacy issue and election are important to him.
“I am a legitimate candidate for school board because I have documents from the courthouse validating as much. I will continue believing so until the courthouse says otherwise,” he wrote in an email Friday afternoon.
“If those maps are correct, 41 Timberlane Turn (the address I filed for candidacy with) is not in District 1. I believe the responsibility of vetting candidates belongs to the courthouse. Indiana Code provided Ms. LaBella, or anyone else, a way to challenge my candidacy at the courthouse. She either chose not to use this avenue, or discovered this clerical error too late.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
