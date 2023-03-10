Voters will be able to meet the mayoral candidates on March 21 and City Council candidates on March 28 at the Vigo County Public Library.
Both events will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and have been organized by the League of Women Voters of Vigo County with co-sponsors the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and the Tribune-Star.
Question-and-answer segments for candidates running in the May primary election will occur from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by meet-and-greet sessions from 7:30 to 8 p.m. for all candidates whether running opposed or unopposed.
Mayoral candidates include Democrats Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun and Mayor Duke Bennett, who has no Republican opponent in his party’s primary.
City Council candidates include Democrats Amy Auler and Kandace G. Hinton of District 1, Clark D. Cowden and Amanda B. Thompson of District 2, Todd Nation, Andrew Beddow and Ryan Carter of District 4, James P. Chalos, Jim Jeffers and Ralph M. Leck of District 5 and Jennifer L. Dammann, Anthony J. Dinkel and Cathy A. Frankes of District 6. District 3 councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk and At-Large councilmen Curtis DeBaun IV, Tammy Boland and George Azar are all running unopposed.
No Republicans filed for Terre Haute City Council seats.
The League of Women Voters will attempt to maintain a politically neutral atmosphere by barring political clothing, buttons, stickers or political material inside the meeting room.
Outside the meeting room, a table will offer candidates’ political material and information.
