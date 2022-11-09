Call it the case of the missing candidate.
Cody Alsman was running as an Independent against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders for Indiana District 45 state representative.
Alsman did not ask voters for any donations; he bankrolled his campaign by driving a dump truck part time.
Which wasn't enough, apparently, to get him on the ballot in three southern Vigo County precincts.
Those precincts only amounted to 2,400 votes, and Borders ended up winning the election by more than 7,000 — 13,413 (69.8%) to 5,797 (30.2%). So even had Alsman gotten every vote in those three precincts, it wouldn't have made much of a dent in Borders' lead.
Alsman said Wednesday he wasn't going to make any sort of appeal.
"It don't change the outcome of the election," Alsman said. "I'd just like to see who's responsible so it won't happen again."
Alsman said the Vigo County Clerk's office was of no help.
"They told me I was supposed to be a write-in [candidate], and I said no," he said, adding that he spent hours trying to get someone in the office to explain how it happened.
On the other hand, he said, "The [state's] election board was really nice about it."
He summarized his position: "It's unbelievable to me."
The Vigo County summary of election returns does not list Alsman's name, offering just a "Write-In" category in the 45th District race. The state's website reporting election outcomes recognizes Alsman's candidacy.
John Kesler, president of the Vigo County Election Board, said he had been up until 3 a.m. Wednesday, so he hadn't yet had time to look into the matter.
"I haven't seen anybody or discussed it with anybody," Kesler said. "But Bruce Borders won by a substantial number of votes, so there's not a sense of urgency to look into it. I will eventually."
Kesler said he spoke with Alsman on Tuesday and sympathized with his plight.
"He's a nice guy," Kesler said of Alsman. "He was very understanding. He wanted to know what happened, and I told him we would check it out."
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman and Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore were not available for comment on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.
