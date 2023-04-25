Democratic Mayoral candidate Pat Goodwin called a mailer that went out to about 3,050 Terre Haute residents last week smear tactics and lies.
The mailer denigrating Goodwin included a letter purported to be from Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, although Plasse on Tuesday condemned the mailer and said he neither authorized nor wrote any part of it.
"I'm very disappointed by the typical smear tactics," Goodwin said Tuesday afternoon. "We see this year after year. I'm glad to see that Sheriff Plasse has called it out for what it is and (said) that he doesn't want any part of it and it didn't represent him."
The folded exterior of the mailer incongruously contains a photo of three cute puppies along with a reminder that the primary election is May 2.
Inside, a vitriolic note takes some of Goodwin's quotes out of context and states, among other things, "There's no way that Goodwin is qualified to be our next Mayor."
A separate sheet of paper inside the mailer included a letter purported to be by Plasse and carrying his department's logo and a photo of the sheriff, who also is a Democrat.
Plasse responded with a post on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday. It read:
"I learned on Monday, April 24, that a political mailer was widely distributed that included my photo and various statements attributed to me regarding the current Democratic mayoral primary and a candidate in that race. At no time did I consent to the use of my likeness nor did I authorize any statement to be used in the mailer.
"Such mailers should embarrass their authors as much as they embarrass the community at large. There is much at stake for our community and its future should be determined by thoughtful, rational debate, and not by stealth mailers from anonymous political operatives that rehash dirty politics of an earlier day.
"I have expressed my opinion on the current race in other ways, but I did not write, authorize, consent, or otherwise participate in the mailer that reached many households in recent days. I resent deeply being embroiled in this mess created by others who evidently think dirty politics is an acceptable way to influence an election. I don’t."
Goodwin released a statement on the mailer that read in part, "It repeated lies that have been developed by my political opponents to cast negativity on my campaign and specifically on my feelings about those who serve our community in public safety. ...
"Terre Haute can have that brand new day if it sets aside the old school underhanded tactics that teeter on, or over, the edge of legality. It’s time for us to have real and open conversations that can propel our community forward. ... The stakes are high and our community deserves better."
The mailer carried the name of Dr. Joseph Selliken, a pathologist based in Torrance, California, who once resided in Terre Haute and still spends time here.
Reached for comment, Selliken said, "A bunch of people were involved. I was contacted by somebody who had a critique of Mr. Goodwin. I agreed with the basic concept."
Asked why no one else affixed their name, Selliken replied, "I don't know other people's reasons. I didn't write it, so I don't know the analysis of the author. Maybe the author felt it was more effective with me endorsing it than the author signing it."
Selliken said he had no involvement in the portion said to be from Plassse.
"It's news to me," he said. "I didn't know anything pertaining to Plasse was to be in the envelope."
Selliken said he has spoken with Brandon Sakbun, Goodwin's opponent in the May 2 primary.
"He has a good heart," he said of the candidate. "He's a very positive guy."
Sakbun said he had not seen the mailer but he had heard of it. He said he took "strong offense to someone trying to grossly misrepresent our sheriff."
Sakbun said, "I do not approve of these tactics." He further stated that voters would not be distracted by such behavior, but "focus on the two candidates."
Asked if anyone connected to his campaign could have had something to do with the mailer, Sakbun replied, "Not at all."
Goodwin said he is curious who collaborated with Selliken on the attack.
"There are people in this community who are behind it and my hope is that we can determine who it is." He added he's considering legal recourse.
"I'm exploring all my options because I want to get to the bottom of it," Goodwin said.
The candidate pointed out one line taken out of context from a letter he sent to supporters after losing the 2019 mayoral race that read, "Terre Haute, unfortunately, is overrun with cowards."
"These are the people I was talking about," Goodwin said. "We don't know who did this, but it wasn't just Joe Selliken."
