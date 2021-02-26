Campus Ministries' chili fest set for March 7

United Campus Ministries will hold its annual Chili Fest as a "chili to go" event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute.
Guests may pre-order meals online until March 5, at 5 p.m. EST, or parking lot orders will be taken Sunday during the event.
In order to minimize contact, guests are encouraged to pre-order meals online at ucm.betterworld.org. Click on "United Campus Ministries 2021 Chili Fest," then click the blue box marked "Tickets."
Choose your meal options, then click on "Proceed to Checkout" and pay with either credit or debit card. When pre-ordering meals, guests also have the option of ordering daylilies, iris plants and perennials, subject to availability. Orders placed at the church will be cash or check only.
On Sunday, guests will enter the church parking lot from Fruitridge Avenue, be given an order form and then directed to a parking space. Meals will be delivered to their vehicles, and guests will exit the lot via Hudson Avenue.
A chili meal costs $10. It includes a bowl of chili, a choice of sandwich, fresh vegetables, crackers, dessert and a bottle of water. Guests can opt for either ground beef chili or vegetarian chili. They can also choose complimentary chili add-ons, including beans, onions, shredded cheese, and a bag of Fritos.
For the sandwich, guests can select either an all-beef hot dog on a bun or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Guests can also buy larger quantities of chili, including a quart for $10.
The chili fest is held in conjunction with UCM's annual Silent Auction, which will be online this year. Beginning at noon Monday, March, 1, prospective bidders can view the auction items at ucm.betterworld.org by clicking the "Silent Auction" box. Bidding will continue for two weeks, concluding at noon Monday, March 15. High bidders will be notified and charged, and winners can pick up their items at UCM, 321 N. Seventh St.
Among the auction items are a sari from India; a box of 75 candles; a collection of bird feeders; dolls and collectible toys; and gift cards to area businesses, including Sam's Club and the Union Health Center for Fitness and Performance.
Proceeds from the Chili Fest and Silent Auction benefit United Campus Ministries, an ecumenical ministry serving the campuses of Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech. As part of its operation, UCM staffs a student food pantry that supplies groceries to students in need.
