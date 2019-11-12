Campground gets new owners, new energy

Tucked away on the east side of Terre Haute, a local campground is gaining new energy with new owners.
The Terre Haute Campground, formerly KOA Campground, on Sony Drive features 77 sites for campers, motor homes, tents, and it includes three luxury cabins and five primitive cabins.
“We enjoy the camping business,” said new owner Chet Kiefer. He and wife Erica and son Kolin own and operate Camp Lakewood Campground at Effingham, Illinois.
The campground has left the KOA organization. Kiefer said saving membership fees for the campground will allow them to put more money into the maintenance and improvements.
The campground will mark its 50th anniversary in 2020. In addition to campsites, it features a swimming pool for the summer months, a pedal go-cart track, basketball court, jump pad, life-size checkers and chess, and a mining station for children.
The campground also came with two donkeys – Cookie and Stormy – who are in the petting zoo.
Kiefer said cleanup has been ongoing since the purchase was finalized last month.
“It’s a great place,” he said. “It’s just been neglected.”
Even with the recent winter weather, several of the campsites have been rented by travelers in motorcoaches and campers.
“We are getting a lot of people who know us in Effingham who are coming over to Terre Haute to see the sites and go to the museums,” Kiefer said.
One of the best parts of being in the campground business is hearing the stories of travelers, he said. Some families and friends like to travel together and have adventures.
The campground also has a camp store offering supplies and has year-round propane sales.
Mayor Duke Bennett joined several ambassadors from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
“This will be another great destination for people to stop and spend a few days in Terre Haute,” Bennett said.
Information and reservations for the campground can be made online at www.TerreHauteCampground.com.
