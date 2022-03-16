The Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools group has launched a campaign to promote the May 3 referendum.
The $260 million referendum proposed by the Vigo County School Corp. would be used to build new academic facilities and renovate non-academic facilities at North, South and West Vigo high schools. It also would include West Vigo Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school.
The campaign, according to a news release, will help voters clarify the meaning of the ballot question and what it means to each household.
Lori Danielson is chair of the Vote Yes for VCS political action committee.
The group encourages voters to calculate their own tax impacts.
"The question on the ballot states an average increase of 55.55% of the portion of current school corporation taxes for residential properties," the Vote Yes PAC says. "It’s important for voters to understand that this is not stating an increase of 55.55% in total. For example, the median home value in Vigo County is $97,500. For a $97,500 market value home, your monthly tax impact would be $6.64, or $79.68 a year."
For more information on the campaign, visit https://www.voteyesforvigoschools.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.