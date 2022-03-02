Camp Navigate on Wednesday launched its Character Store initiative, which rewards students
for positive behavioral choices and accomplishments.
The program has been awarded $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation’s K-12 Education Grants and $2,000 from The Hometown Savings Bank, with additional gifts from the Lukens Family Trust and Bob and Jo Brown.
Check presentations took place at the camp’s First Baptist Church location on Poplar Street.
The Camp Navigate Character Store will educate kindergarten through eighth grade students as they advance their personal financial responsibility while increasing their math skills.
Through real-life practices, they will learn and understand how to earn, save, and spend through the program. Camp Navigate serves more than 150 students at its four after-school care locations — First Baptist Church, DeVaney Elementary, Saint Patrick School and West Vigo Community Center. Each location will have a store.
The Character Store is a direct result of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on Camp Navigate’s students and the many needs they now have.
Anger, post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional exhaustion have become very common in children post-pandemic, with at least 70–90% of kids found to have worsened in at least some aspects of their behavior, according to Oxford Academic.
Also, children’s math skills have suffered due to COVID-19. According to the Brookings Institute, the math achievement of students in 2020 was five to 10 percentile points lower compared to same-grade students the prior year.
The Character Store is designed to develop self-motivated positive choices from students and, at the same time, improve their math skills. Instead of reprimanding students for misbehavior, kids will be rewarded for positive behavioral choices and accomplishments.
When students display desirable skills in leadership, teamwork, and other positive traits, they will be rewarded with Camp Navigate “dollars,” which will allow them to purchase objects or privileges from the store.
Students will make purchases, which will teach them how to save, shop and plan the use of their income. They will learn the importance of living on a budget and avoiding impulse buying
Other concepts, including honesty, creativity, personal restraint, and learning the distinction between needs and wants, will also be taught, as well as aspects of charitable giving.
The ultimate goal is to establish positive characteristics, a solid work ethic, and the understanding of one’s finances by which a child will eventually impact the community through a strong workforce, thus building a stronger and flourishing society.
