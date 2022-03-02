Camp Navigate launches 'character store'

Camp Navigate has launched its Character Store initiative, which rewards students for positive behavioral choices and accomplishments.
The program has been awarded $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation’s K-12 Education Grants and $2,000 from The Hometown Savings Bank (THSB), with additional gifts from the Lukens Family Trust and Bob and Jo Brown.
Check presentations and a ribbon-cutting took place Wednesday at the camp’s First Baptist Church location on Poplar Street.
Camp Navigate helps young people build character, said said Rick Burger, Duke’s district manager. "This is our workforce for tomorrow," he said, pointing to the children who participate.
The Camp Navigate Character Store will educate kindergarten through eighth grade students about personal financial responsibility while increasing their math skills.
Through real-life practices, they will learn and understand how to earn, save, and spend through the program. Camp Navigate serves more than 150 students at its four after-school care locations — First Baptist Church, DeVaney Elementary, Saint Patrick School and West Vigo Community Center. Each location will have a store.
Eleanor Ramseier, Camp Navigate executive director, said that kids who demonstrate such things as leadership, teamwork, respect and conflict resolution will earn Camp Navigate "character cash" they can use to buy items from the Character Store; those items include games, toys, dolls and more.
They'll also be able to "purchase" snacks, special events with mentors and other privileges from the store.
Among those participating in the ribbon-cutting was Mayor Duke Bennett. "Over the years, I've seen what you've been able to do with kids, and it's tremendous," he said.
The new program is especially exciting, Bennett said. "I love seeing our youth trained on real-life" activities.
The Character Store is a direct result of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on Camp Navigate’s students and the many needs they now have, Ramseier said.
Anger, post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional exhaustion have become very common in children post-pandemic, with at least 70–90% of kids found to have worsened in at least some aspects of their behavior, according to Oxford Academic.
Also, children’s math skills have suffered due to COVID-19. According to the Brookings Institute, the math achievement of students in 2020 was five to 10 percentile points lower compared to same-grade students the prior year.
The Character Store is designed to develop self-motivated positive choices from students and, at the same time, improve their math skills. Instead of reprimanding students for misbehavior, kids will be rewarded for positive behavioral choices and accomplishments.
The store will teach children how to save, shop and plan the use of their income; they will learn the importance of living on a budget and avoiding impulse buying.
One Camp Navigate student, Cici Chew, a second grader at Lost Creek, said the Character Store "is amazing because you get to earn money for like being respectful and you get to earn toys and you get to keep it."
