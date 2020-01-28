Camp Navigate kicks off youth coding program

Six-year-old Grayson Van Reed proudly held the Chromebook and wanted to show other students the product of his work in the Camp Navigate coding program.
“Look at what I did,” he said, showing them a character in an animation game that he could make spin around on the computer screen.
Van Reed wasn’t sure what he liked best about coding, but “I do like playing on the computer,” he confided.
Tuesday was the official “launch” of the coding program, which is being offered in partnership with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. RHIT professors Dave Fisher and Dave Mutchler developed a class in which Rose students are earning two credits for teaching Camp Navigate children coding skills.
“They wanted to create a program that would be sustainable for years to come that would teach the youth of Vigo County how to code and how to love technology,” said Eleanor Ramseier, Camp Navigate founder and executive director.
The Rose students go to the Life Center on College Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“The kids here [in Camp Navigate] benefit because they get an opportunity to learn more about code, and Rose-Hulman students benefit because they get an opportunity to be teachers,” said Fisher, associate professor of computer science.
The program started with six Rose-Hulman students this quarter, and another 10 students have already signed up for next quarter. “Our hope is to continue to grow,” Fisher said.
On Tuesday, the Rose-Hulman students worked with children on a game called The Amazing Maze. Children had to pick three characters — a hero, a villain and a target. “They have to build the whole game,” including drawing the maze and programming the villain to move around the maze, Fisher said. The hero has to move through the maze without getting caught by the villain.
Among those hard at work was Violet Templeton, age 8, who made Mary Poppins her hero and Katie Nanna her villain. She explained her maze — and characters — with enthusiasm.
She was assisted by Rose-Hulman student Derek Grayless, a junior from Terre Haute. “I really enjoy working with younger kids,” Grayless said. “I think it’s a really rewarding thing when you can take something you’ve learned and ... see them start to learn.”
Camp Navigate teaches soft skills, and Rose-Hulman teaches STEM knowledge, forming a good partnership, Grayless said. “I think it will really help our community” and develop a future workforce where people can work well together and solve problems,” he said.
Two years ago, Camp Navigate received a $10,000 grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for a new coding program, and funds were used to purchase computer hardware. Rose-Hulman helped develop the new program.
According to Ramseier, “We had such a great working relationship that this past fall, they reached out to me this time to see if we could together develop a sustainable program that would continue for many years.”
The Rose-Hulman class, CSSE 290 — Programming in the Community — was developed as a pilot program.
In addition, Vectren donated $6,000, which has been used to purchase new Chromebooks and additional equipment for instruction, Ramseier said. Duke Energy Foundation has donated $1,000, and other organizations and individuals have contributed.
Camp Navigate did not have to use any of its own funds and instead can devote its funds for a financial assistance program and other current youth programs, she said.
Children have their own Chromebooks, kept at Camp Navigate, and they are divided up by age group. “Our next goal is to bring this program to our West Terre Haute site, and, we are so blessed to have an organization already offering to purchase equipment,” Ramseier said.
Another Rose-Hulman student teaching kids coding is Chris Miller, a senior. “I really enjoy working with kids and I thought it would be a great way to help out in the community,” he said.
Parent Bobby Andreae, whose daughters, Aubrey, 7, and Natalie, 8, are learning coding, said,”I think it’s a great opportunity for children to learn something new.” His children are excited about what they are learning and Aubrey “wants us to leave her here at camp for the entire [coding] session.”
Camp Navigate provides after-school and summer camp programs to children entering kindergarten through Grade 8. It focuses on employability skills, soft skills and leadership, with a goal of building a strong workforce and leaders for the community.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
