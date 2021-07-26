Camp Navigate has a chance to earn a up to $10,000 in matching funds from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
For every $2 Camp Navigate raises, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation will donate $1, up to $10,000 until Sept. 30.
There are two ways to donate: visit https://bit.ly/2UDNkFp or text the word 'GIVE' or 'DONATE' at 812-247-6872.
Camp Navigate opened for its fifth consecutive summer camp session in June 2 and is open to children ages 5-14. Its mission is to help youth prepare for their future endeavors by teaching them “soft skills” or “transferable skills” that are needed in everyday life and all careers.
Last year "brought extra burdens onto our Camp Navigate families, children, and staff. In 2021, we are turning those burdens into bigger and better opportunities," Camp Navigate founder Eleanor Ramseier said in an email. "Summer Camp 2021 is our largest camp yet. Not only do we have more children than ever before, over 230, but 47 percent of the children are receiving some form of financial support to assist the families in need. This would not be possible without donations from people like you."
Ramseier said gifts will be used to assist camp families by offering scholarships for summer camp and after-school care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.