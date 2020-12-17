On Thursday, Camp Navigate students presented blessing bags to the Loyal Veterans Battalion to be distributed to homeless veterans in the community.
The presentation took place at the Life Center, and students gave more than 35 bags filled with toiletries, snacks and homemade Christmas cards to Mike Egy of the Loyal Veterans Battalion.
Those participating in the project were Katelyn Ellinger, Camp Navigate program director, the Camp Navigate after-school staff, students, and eighth-grader Chloe Robinson and her grandmother, Libby Opel.
“It’s exciting to see the students at such a young age understand the joy of giving, especially this time of year,” said Eleanor Ramseier, Camp Navigate executive director. She praised the staff for creating the program.
This month, Camp Navigate is asking for the community’s support during its year-end fundraiser. For information on Camp Navigate and how you might be able to help, please visit www.campnavigate or go https://bit.ly/34enZDv.
