Camp Navigate was bestowed with some generous gifts Wednesday afternoon.
Mark and Tiffany Baker of 3 Sisters Investments purchased the decrepit building at Locust St. in the Ryves neighborhood and refurbished it over the summer, so that Camp Navigate could begin its new after-afterschool program there later this fall.
“This building did not have floors,” Tiffany told the crowd assembled for the renovated Lab’s ribbon cutting. “But it doesn’t have to be perfect to do something good for this neighborhood.”
And the CenterPoint Energy Foundation presented Camp Navigate co-founder Ramseier with a check for $70,000, so that children could attend the after-afterschool program — which will provide hot meals and tutoring — for free.
“This is a lot of money,” a clearly moved Ramseier said.
Ramseier said that in applying for the CenterPoint grant, “We wanted to come up with a different program and I thought, ‘What is there a need for in our community?’ and we thought about an after-afterschool program.”
She further pondered what kids needing such a program would need and came up with meals and extra help with their homework.
Camp Navigate, which was co-founded by Ramseier in 2017, seeks to ensure children’s futures in the workforce with soft skills such as respect, communication, adaptability, teamwork and empathy, as well as instill traditional values.
Since its inception, it has become the largest summer camp in Western Indiana, Ramseier said.
Ivy Tech, Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman and Vigo County Youth Soccer have offered to help with Camp Navigate’s new after-afterschool program, which will take place weekdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Lakshmi Hasanadka, CEO of the Indiana After School Network, said that there aren’t nearly enough afterschool programs in Indiana, with the problem being especially acute in Vigo County — 72% of the students interested in the service are on waiting lists.
Hasanadka noted that Thursday is Lights On Afterschool Day nationwide, a time to showcase the virtues of afterschool programs.
Mayor Duke Bennett, who called Camp Navigate’s work “tremendous,” read a proclamation making Oct. 20 Lights On Afterschool Day in Terre Haute.
Bennett added that the city was investing $10 million on the Ryves neighborhood — which he conceded was “a little bit worn out” — in the coming years, including installing a sculpture in Herz-Rose Park.
Ramseier told those assembled, “We’re going to make this neighborhood something everyone can be proud of.”
In an interview, Ramseier recalled that at the outset, Camp Navigate “was just a thought.”
Quickly, however, she said, “The parents loved it so much — the respect they were learning for each other, the respect they were learning for adults and teachers. … They asked if we’d start an afterschool program. It wasn’t even in our thought process, [but] we did and that became successful.”
Most important for Ramseier is that children “feel they add value to their friends, family, to their community, and that they know that. Once they know that, they can conquer the world.”
Of setting up shop in Ryves, she observed, “We have always been more on the East side, and here we’re in the heart of where kids need to feel that value, that their life means something.”
Camp Navigate’s mission, Ramseir declared, “has been a big blessing, not just to me and my staff but to the students and their parents. We’re obviously doing something right — we keep growing, we keep expanding.”
Camp Navigate’s after-afterschool program at the Lab, 1668 Locust St., will begin Nov. 28, after Thanksgiving.
Registration for positions in the program will begin in November, with those interested contacting the organization at 812-201-4862 or admin@campnavigate.org.
The Lab can be used by community groups, as well.
