Camp Navigate enters fifth year of building character, worth

Camp Navigate, now beginning its fifth year, is about skill building, fun and development -- but more than anything it’s about instilling a sense of value.
“The most important thing that I hope the kids get out of this is that they have value. No matter what, they have value,” said Eleanor Ramseier, co-founder. “I want them to learn how to accept themselves and others in the way that God made them.”
Camp Navigate opened for its fifth consecutive summer camp session on June 2. Camp Navigate operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 5-14.
Their mission is to help youth prepare for their future endeavors by teaching them “soft skills” or “transferable skills” that are needed in everyday life and all careers.
Ramseier highlights the need for children in the community to master these skills in order to be successful employees and overall well-rounded individuals.
“These skills can be transferred anywhere,” said Ramseier. “It is vital to learn at a young age how to get up and get to work on time, how to be a good leader, how to be a good team-player, how to communicate well, and how to have empathy for others.
“It doesn’t make a difference whether you’re a mechanic, or a mechanical engineer, those are some of the skills you’re going to need. The more research that I did, I found out that soft skills are one of the number one things that employers are looking for now.”
Different activities and weekly themes are utilized in order to allow the children to learn and practice these skills.
Weekly themes incorporate focusing on skills such as communication, listening skills, public speaking, growth mindset, determination and perseverance.
“Power Up With Reading” is one of the many programs that Camp Navigate takes pride in. After receiving the 2019 Powerful Communities Grant from Duke Energy, Camp Navigate created a program that enhances reading comprehension, advances energy, and teaches environmental education. Campers have lightbulbs they can light-up once they complete tasks given to them through the reading program. After all the bulbs have been turned-on, campers who participated are invited to a celebration including pizza, swimming, and dancing.
In addition to the programs already in motion, Camp Navigate has a new program in progress.
“We have a great new program we will be announcing soon with other community partners that will focus on one of our four pillars, ‘Healthy Habits’. I love that we continue to grow with others in the Wabash Valley for our youth,” said Ramseier.
Awards and recognition are given to children and mentors who exhibit these skills and other lessons they have learned at camp.
“Although we go deep with soft skills, basic manners are a foundation of those skills! Camp Navigate is a ‘please and thank you camp’ where you can find campers saying these words everywhere they go,” according to the campnavigate.org website.
The “Jo Jo Award” is given to those who use proper table manners in the cafeteria, clean their mess, help others clean, and choose to be a good example for others to follow.
While the camp is always looking to welcome new campers, Camp Navigate also looks for mentors each summer.
“I want the kids to learn that a mentor is a good thing,” said Ramseier. “The kids grow close to them, they’re fun, and they’re trustworthy people. I’ve had a lot of great mentors in my life and I want the kids to know that these mentors are someone that they can trust.”
Camp Navigate has felt the support of the Terre Haute community as it opens for campers each summer, and as it has grown into an additional after-school program based upon the same values as the summer sessions.
“We have been awarded $10,000 from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for their COVID-19 Recovery $1 for $2 Matching Grant,” said Ramseier. “If we raise $10,000 towards our scholarship program for campers, we will then be granted $20,000. We have also just received an $18,000 grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to fund our Choose 2 Lead and Serve, Teen Navigators, and Coach a Mentor summer camp programs. Each of these programs are designed to instill employability skills in campers middle school to college age during our summer camps.”
The consistent success of Camp Navigate that started in the summer of 2017 with around 70 campers has now grown into a summer camp of 230 campers. Out of these 230 campers, 47% of them are able to attend due to being offered financial support or scholarship.
Enrollment information, available scholarships, and all daily activities can be found online at campnavigate.org.
