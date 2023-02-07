Camp Navigate will host a Community Challenge on Saturday at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S 25th St, Terre Haute.
Teams of up to 10 people can register for $300. Check-in for the event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and games begin at 8 a.m. Closing ceremonies will be at noon. To register, or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit campnavigate.org.
Teams from around the Wabash Valley will gather to compete in team tournaments and individual events including corn hole, rowing and dodge ball, to win the title of Camp Navigate Community Challenge Champions and to support Camp Navigate’s newest program, The Leaders Lab.
Located in the Ryves neighborhood, The Leaders Lab will serve as an after-after school program that will provide hot meals, homework help and exposure to extracurricular activities from community partners.
The Leader’s Lab will be an extension of Camp Navigate’s mission of instilling employability skills, healthy habits, servant leadership and passion for community collaboration in the youth and future leaders of Terre Haute.
For more information, contact Eleanor Ramseier at eleanor@campnavigate.org or Kelsey Terry at kelseyeterry@gmail.com.
