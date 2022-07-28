Camp Navigate celebrated the conclusion of its inaugural “Choose Your Own Course” summer running club Thursday at First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St.
About 60 kids participated in a one-mile run/walk to finish their summer running program.
Campers who elected to participate in the running club met on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for 30 minutes for eight weeks to learn how to run.
Kids played games, learned running conditioning and worked their way from no running experience to being able to run/walk more than a half mile. Thursday’s culminating fun run was the first time many kids have run/walked one mile. All participants were given a medal upon completion.
“We are very proud of every runner. Our campers now realize how fun physical fitness can be and that they can choose their own course in life regarding healthy lifestyles,” said Eleanor Ramseier, Camp Navigate executive director.
Leah Singer was the running coach.
Campers who consistently attended running club without missing a certain number of sessions received a free pair of running shoes (up to a $50 value). Forty-two children received free shoes.
Ramseier acquired donations from Joseph A. Bray Detachment 41 Marine Corp League, Wabash Valley Community Foundation’s Guys Who Give and Common Ground Crossfit+Yoga to fund the running shoes.
Pacesetter Sports is providing the shoes at their cost.
Crossroads Events and Timing donated the use of a large inflatable start/finish banner and timer so kids would have a true “race” experience.
Grace Krawiec of Fandoit Photography donated her time to photograph the campers as they ran through the finish line. The fun run was originally slated to end with a foam party for runners and campers, sponsored by 3 Sisters Investments.
Due to uncertainty about weather, the foam party has been moved to Aug. 5.
The summer running club is part of Camp Navigate’s Wabash Valley Healthy Heroes program that promotes maintaining healthy habits.
According to Ramseier, the running club was such a success that it will continue during the After School Care program at DeVaney Elementary this fall.
